Refreshing natural fridge deodorizer with vanilla oil
Keeping your refrigerator smelling fresh is key to preserving the taste and quality of your food. However, chemical deodorizers often have harmful substances, which is why many people are turning to natural alternatives like vanilla oil. Read on to learn how to use vanilla oil as a fridge deodorizer, and discover easy, natural ways to keep your fridge smelling clean.
Create your own vanilla oil deodorizer
Creating your own vanilla oil deodorizer is super easy and affordable. Combine five drops of pure vanilla essential oil with two cups of water in a spray bottle. Shake well before each use and lightly mist the mixture onto cotton balls or small sponges. Place these throughout your fridge to eliminate unpleasant smells and infuse a lovely aroma. Make sure to change them out weekly for optimal freshness.
Enhance with baking soda
To make a super-powered deodorizer, combine vanilla oil with baking soda. Take a jar, fill it halfway with baking soda and add ten drops of vanilla essential oil. Mix it properly. Make some holes in the lid, and keep it at the back of your fridge. Baking soda will absorb smells, vanilla will release a nice fragrance, and together they'll deodorize without strong chemicals.
Regular cleaning routine
Use vanilla oil once while cleaning your fridge, and it will smell great forever. After you've emptied and cleaned your refrigerator with soap and water, add 5-10 drops of vanilla essential oil to a clean cloth or sponge. Wipe down all surfaces inside the fridge before replacing food items. This not only imparts a pleasant aroma but also helps deter future odors from forming.
Refresh other appliances too
Vanilla oil isn't just for fridges! You can use it to deodorize other appliances in your kitchen too. A few drops in dishwasher-safe bowls of water placed in your microwave or oven during a low-heat cycle will get rid of any lingering smells from cooking splatters or spills. You'll be left with a subtle aroma that adds to, rather than overpowers, your kitchen's ambiance.