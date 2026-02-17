Authentic blueberry dishes you must try in Finland

Blueberries are a staple in Finnish cuisine, thanks to their unique taste and nutritional benefits. The berries are used in a number of traditional dishes, giving a taste of Finland 's rich culinary heritage. From desserts to jams, blueberries are an integral part of Finnish cooking. Here are some traditional Finnish blueberry dishes that highlight the versatility and cultural significance of this berry in Finland.

Dish 1 Blueberry pie: A classic dessert Blueberry pie is a beloved dessert in Finland, prepared with fresh or frozen blueberries. The pie has a flaky crust and is sweetened with sugar to balance the tartness of the berries. It is usually served warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream or whipped cream on top. This dish highlights how blueberries can be transformed into a delectable treat that is loved by many.

Dish 2 Mustikkapiirakka: A Finnish favorite Mustikkapiirakka, or Finnish blueberry pie, is another popular dish that showcases the berry's natural sweetness. Unlike the American-style pie, this one has a custard-like filling made from milk, flour, sugar, and butter. The combination gives a moist texture that complements the blueberries perfectly. Mustikkapiirakka is often enjoyed during coffee breaks or as an afternoon snack.

Advertisement

Dish 3 Blueberry soup: A unique starter Blueberry soup is an unusual but traditional Finnish starter that surprises many. Prepared with fresh or frozen blueberries, sugar, water, and sometimes lemon juice for added zest, this soup can be served hot or cold. It makes for a refreshing start to any meal and highlights how versatile blueberries can be when it comes to savory dishes.

Advertisement