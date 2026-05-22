5 beautiful Finnish wedding traditions to know

Finnish weddings are a beautiful blend of age-old traditions and modern practices. These ceremonies often reflect the deep-rooted cultural values and the connection to nature that Finns hold dear. From unique attire to symbolic rituals, Finnish weddings offer a fascinating insight into the country's heritage. Here are five delightful traditions that make Finnish weddings truly special, giving a glimpse of how love is celebrated in Finland .

#1 The bride's crown of flowers In Finnish weddings, brides commonly wear a crown of flowers as part of their wedding attire. This crown is often made from fresh flowers or natural materials such as birch leaves and twigs. The floral crown symbolizes purity and innocence, adding to the bride's beauty on her special day. It is a tradition that connects modern brides with their ancestors, who also adorned similar crowns during their ceremonies.

#2 Tying the knot with ribbons A unique ritual in Finnish weddings involves tying ribbons around the couple's hands during the ceremony. This act symbolizes unity and commitment between partners as they exchange vows. The ribbons are usually made from natural fibers or colorful fabrics that represent different aspects of life together. This tradition highlights the importance of teamwork and support in marriage.

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#3 The groom's hat tradition Traditionally, Finnish grooms wear a special hat during the wedding ceremony. This hat is often made from straw or other natural materials, symbolizing masculinity and responsibility within marriage. The groom's hat serves as a reminder of his role in supporting his partner throughout their lives together. This tradition adds an element of charm to the overall wedding attire.

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#4 Dancing around the maypole Dancing around a maypole is another delightful tradition seen in some Finnish weddings. Guests hold hands while dancing around this decorated pole set up outdoors at some venues or receptions. The maypole represents fertility and abundance, celebrating new beginnings for couples embarking on their journey together. It encourages joy among attendees through lively movement under open skies.