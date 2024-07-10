In brief Simplifying... In brief Buckingham Palace's East Wing, recently renovated with fixtures from Queen Victoria's sold Royal Pavilion, is now open to the public.

The £75 entry fee offers an intimate tour of the wing, showcasing 3,500 restored objects, none of which are roped off.

This move is part of a larger £369 million project to modernize the palace and make royal residences more accessible, despite the palace not currently serving as a royal residence. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Buckingham Palace's renovated East Wing opens to the public

By Simran Jeet 04:41 pm Jul 10, 202404:41 pm

What's the story For the first time in history, visitors will be able to experience the view from inside Buckingham Palace's famous balcony. After five years of renovations, the east wing of the palace is set to open for public tours on a trial basis starting next week. However, due to safety concerns, visitors will not be permitted onto the narrow balcony itself.

Palace interior

Unique views and historic decor await visitors

The newly renovated east wing offers a unique perspective on the crowds of tourists below, looking out across the pink gravel of the courtyard and toward the Mall. The Centre Room, which royals pass through to reach the balcony, is now open for public viewing. This room features Chinese-style decor, including a large lamp fitting designed like a lily and walls adorned with Chinese-themed art.

Restoration

Renovation funded by sale of Royal Pavilion

The renovation of the east wing was financed by Queen Victoria's sale of the Royal Pavilion in Brighton. Many fixtures and fittings from this seaside retreat, such as doors, gilded curtain poles, a fireplace, and ornamental porcelain pagodas, were repurposed for Buckingham Palace. The retreat seamlessly fused Asian styles with bold Regency fashion, with 19th-century royals demonstrating a commitment to recycling by transferring Chinese and Japanese-themed furniture and art to the palace. The restoration process involved restoring 3,500 objects.

Public access

Royal residences becoming more accessible

The introduction of tours to Buckingham Palace's previously private east wing is to make royal residences more accessible. The east wing, which forms the main facade where tourists gather for the Changing of the Guard, has already sold out tickets for this year despite a £75 (₹8,012) entry fee. Visitors will be guided in groups of 20 through an intimate tour where none of the items on display are roped off or marked with "keep off" signs.

Palace experience

Buckingham Palace: A living building, not a museum

The aim of the tours is to make Buckingham Palace feel more like a living building rather than a museum. However, it's important to note that the palace is not currently a residence for the royals and visiting dignitaries are accommodated elsewhere. The renovation of Buckingham Palace is part of an ongoing £369 million (₹39,47,81,15,399) project to update not just the gilded surfaces but also the basic plumbing and wiring of these aging buildings.