Add these nuts to your daily diet

Boost your selenium with Brazil nuts

By Anujj Trehaan 12:24 pm Jul 08, 202412:24 pm

What's the story Selenium is an essential mineral crucial for human metabolism and thyroid function. Brazil nuts are a remarkably rich plant-based selenium source. Incorporating these nuts into vegan recipes not only makes the dishes delicious but also promotes health. This article presents five selenium-boosting vegan recipes that feature the mighty Brazil nut, showcasing its versatility and nutritional benefits in various delightful ways.

Dish 1

Brazil nut pesto pasta

Elevate your classic pesto pasta with a selenium-rich twist by blending Brazil nuts, fresh basil, garlic, nutritional yeast, and olive oil into a creamy sauce. Toss this with your favorite pasta for a nutritious meal. Amazingly, just two Brazil nuts can meet your daily selenium needs, making this dish not only tasty but also beneficial for your health.

Beverage

Spiced Brazil nut milk

Upgrade your homemade nut milk with Brazil nuts. Soak them overnight, then blend with water, dates, cinnamon and vanilla extract for a delightful treat. This milk isn't just rich in selenium; it also provides healthy fats beneficial for heart health. The combination of sweet dates, aromatic cinnamon and rich vanilla makes this milk a nutritious and tasty choice for any diet.

Smoothie

Tropical Brazil nut smoothie

Kickstart your morning with a tropical smoothie that delivers a significant selenium boost. To prepare, blend ripe bananas with a generous handful of Brazil nuts, adding pineapple chunks for sweetness and coconut milk for creaminess. A dash of lime juice introduces a refreshing tang, creating an exotic breakfast or snack option. This smoothie is not only nutrient-dense but also deliciously satisfying.

Salad add-on

Crunchy Brazil nut salad topper

Boost any salad by sprinkling chopped Brazil nuts for added texture and nutrition. Their nutty flavor pairs well with leafy greens, enhancing the dish. Remarkably, just one ounce of these nuts provides nearly 780 percent of the recommended daily selenium value. This not only enriches your meal with essential minerals but also significantly boosts its health benefits, making every bite both delicious and nutritious.

Dessert

Chocolate-dipped Brazil nuts

For a simple yet indulitious dessert or snack, consider dipping whole or halved Brazil nuts in melted dark chocolate. Allow them to set until they're firm. This process not only satisfies those sweet cravings but also introduces antioxidants from the dark chocolate into your diet, alongside the essential minerals provided by the nuts. This combination makes for a healthful and delicious treat.