Want a toned face? Try these exercises 

Lately, facial exercises have become a popular natural avenue for improving muscle tone and skin elasticity. Inspired by the African tradition, these exercises emphasize on strengthening facial muscles, improving circulation, and enhancing overall appearance of the face. By making them a part of your routine, you can get a toned, youthful look without going through invasive procedures or spending on expensive products. Here are five African-inspired exercises that can effectively tone your facial muscles.

Cheek lift Cheek lifting technique The cheek lifting technique is all about using your fingers to push your cheeks up gently while smiling. This exercise works on the cheek muscles, helping them firm up over time. Here's how to do it: Rest your fingers on each cheekbone and gently push upwards while smiling. Hold for about 10 seconds before releasing. Doing this several times daily can improve your cheeks' muscle tone.

Lip firming Lip firming exercise This exercise is all about toning the muscles around your lips and mouth area. Start by pressing your lips together tightly, as if you are trying to hold something between them. Stay like this for five seconds before relaxing. Repeat the process 10 times in a session to help tone lip muscles and minimize fine lines around the mouth.

Jawline sculpting Jawline sculpting move To target jawline definition, try this sculpting move. Tilt your head back slightly while keeping your lips closed, but relaxed. Next, move your lower jaw forward until you feel a stretch under the chin area. Hold it there for five seconds before returning it back slowly into its original position. Again, repeating 10 times per session will aid in defining jawlines naturally over time.

Eye strengthening Eye area strengthening exercise Strengthening eye area muscles reduces puffiness and sagging skin, something we all face with age or fatigue. Start by placing index fingers at outer corners of your eyes, then gently pull outward, creating tension. Close your eyelids tightly, hold for three seconds and release. Repeat eight times per session to keep looking youthful without expensive treatments like botox or surgery.