5 must-have tubers to enhance your recipes 

African tubers have taken over vegetarian dishes globally, bringing unique flavors and nutritional benefits. These root vegetables are not just versatile, but also rich in essential nutrients, making them a popular choice among those looking for plant-based options. Be it traditional African recipes or modern culinary creations, these tubers are revolutionizing vegetarian cuisine by adding depth and variety. Here are five African tubers taking over kitchens around the world.

Yam Yam: A nutrient powerhouse Yams are a staple in many African countries and have taken the world by storm with their versatility and health benefits. They are high in vitamins C and B6, potassium, and dietary fiber. You can boil, roast, or mash yams to make a variety of dishes. Their mildly sweet taste makes them an amazing addition to savory and sweet recipes alike, adding dimension to vegetarian dishes.

Cassava Insight Cassava: The gluten-free alternative Cassava is another popular tuber that adapts well to cooking. It is naturally gluten-free, making it a great option for those with gluten sensitivities or celiac disease. Cassava can be used whole or processed into flour in dishes like stews and soups. Its mild flavor helps it absorb spices well, creating a robust base for many vegetarian recipes.

Taro Insight Taro: The versatile root vegetable Taro is also celebrated for its creamy texture when cooked and its ability to blend seamlessly into various cuisines. It contains significant amounts of vitamin E, potassium, magnesium, and iron. Taro can be steamed or fried as chips or incorporated into curries and soups. Its nutty flavor complements other ingredients beautifully, while adding nutritional value to vegetarian dishes.

Sweet potato insight Sweet potato: A global favorite Sweet potatoes are a global favorite owing to their natural sweetness and high beta-carotene content. The nutrient converts into vitamin A in the body, promoting good vision health among other benefits. From orange to purple and white, sweet potatoes come in different colors, each offering its own flavor. Baked, boiled, or grilled, they add richness, texture, color, and nutrition all at once.