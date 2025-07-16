5 face exercises everyone must do daily
What's the story
Facial tension can often prove discomforting and stressful. Adding face exercises to your daily regimen can help you relieve that tension and promote relaxation. The exercises are easy, don't require anything special, and can be performed anywhere. By spending just a few minutes each day on these practices, you may see how much relaxed your facial muscles feel.
Jaw relaxation
Jaw release exercise
The jaw release exercise focuses on the muscles around the jawline, where tension is commonly stored. For this exercise, sit or stand comfortably, closing your lips but not too tightly pressed together. Move your lower jaw in a circular motion for about ten seconds in one direction, and switch directions for another ten seconds. This movement relaxes the jaw muscles and reduces clenching.
Cheek relaxation
Cheek puff exercise
The cheek puff exercise helps relieve tension in the cheeks and improves circulation. Start by taking a deep breath through your nose and holding it in your mouth while puffing out both cheeks. Hold the position for five seconds before releasing the air slowly through pursed lips. Repeat three times to further enhance relaxation.
Forehead relaxation
Forehead smoothing exercise
Forehead smoothing helps reduce lines due to stress or concentration. Place both your hands on your forehead, fingers gently spread across it. Apply light pressure as you move your hands outward towards the temples, keeping the skin smooth beneath; repeat five times slowly, without causing any discomfort.
Eye relaxation
Eye squeeze technique
The eye squeeze technique revolves around relaxing eye muscles that might get strained from screen time or reading activities in day-to-day life routines (work tasks involving computers, etc.). Close eyes tightly shut, then open wide again quickly, repeating the sequence several times consecutively until feeling relaxed around the eyes area (specifically targeting any strain felt previously due to excessive use of screens, etc.).
Neck relaxation
Neck stretch exercise
Neck stretches are key for relieving tension from bad posture or long hours of sitting during tasks like desk work. Sit upright with a straight back, then gently tilt your head towards one shoulder, hold for a brief moment, and return to center. Repeat on the opposite side, alternating for a few repetitions each session. This ensures even stretching across the neck region, effectively relieving built-up tension.