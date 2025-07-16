5 face exercises everyone must do daily

Facial tension can often prove discomforting and stressful. Adding face exercises to your daily regimen can help you relieve that tension and promote relaxation. The exercises are easy, don't require anything special, and can be performed anywhere. By spending just a few minutes each day on these practices, you may see how much relaxed your facial muscles feel.

Jaw relaxation Jaw release exercise The jaw release exercise focuses on the muscles around the jawline, where tension is commonly stored. For this exercise, sit or stand comfortably, closing your lips but not too tightly pressed together. Move your lower jaw in a circular motion for about ten seconds in one direction, and switch directions for another ten seconds. This movement relaxes the jaw muscles and reduces clenching.

Cheek relaxation Cheek puff exercise The cheek puff exercise helps relieve tension in the cheeks and improves circulation. Start by taking a deep breath through your nose and holding it in your mouth while puffing out both cheeks. Hold the position for five seconds before releasing the air slowly through pursed lips. Repeat three times to further enhance relaxation.

Forehead relaxation Forehead smoothing exercise Forehead smoothing helps reduce lines due to stress or concentration. Place both your hands on your forehead, fingers gently spread across it. Apply light pressure as you move your hands outward towards the temples, keeping the skin smooth beneath; repeat five times slowly, without causing any discomfort.

Eye relaxation Eye squeeze technique The eye squeeze technique revolves around relaxing eye muscles that might get strained from screen time or reading activities in day-to-day life routines (work tasks involving computers, etc.). Close eyes tightly shut, then open wide again quickly, repeating the sequence several times consecutively until feeling relaxed around the eyes area (specifically targeting any strain felt previously due to excessive use of screens, etc.).