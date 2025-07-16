Page Loader
Home / News / Lifestyle News / 5 face exercises everyone must do daily
Summarize
5 face exercises everyone must do daily
Do these exercises

5 face exercises everyone must do daily

By Anujj Trehaan
Jul 16, 2025
09:57 am
What's the story

Facial tension can often prove discomforting and stressful. Adding face exercises to your daily regimen can help you relieve that tension and promote relaxation. The exercises are easy, don't require anything special, and can be performed anywhere. By spending just a few minutes each day on these practices, you may see how much relaxed your facial muscles feel.

Jaw relaxation

Jaw release exercise

The jaw release exercise focuses on the muscles around the jawline, where tension is commonly stored. For this exercise, sit or stand comfortably, closing your lips but not too tightly pressed together. Move your lower jaw in a circular motion for about ten seconds in one direction, and switch directions for another ten seconds. This movement relaxes the jaw muscles and reduces clenching.

Cheek relaxation

Cheek puff exercise

The cheek puff exercise helps relieve tension in the cheeks and improves circulation. Start by taking a deep breath through your nose and holding it in your mouth while puffing out both cheeks. Hold the position for five seconds before releasing the air slowly through pursed lips. Repeat three times to further enhance relaxation.

Forehead relaxation

Forehead smoothing exercise

Forehead smoothing helps reduce lines due to stress or concentration. Place both your hands on your forehead, fingers gently spread across it. Apply light pressure as you move your hands outward towards the temples, keeping the skin smooth beneath; repeat five times slowly, without causing any discomfort.

Eye relaxation

Eye squeeze technique

The eye squeeze technique revolves around relaxing eye muscles that might get strained from screen time or reading activities in day-to-day life routines (work tasks involving computers, etc.). Close eyes tightly shut, then open wide again quickly, repeating the sequence several times consecutively until feeling relaxed around the eyes area (specifically targeting any strain felt previously due to excessive use of screens, etc.).

Neck relaxation

Neck stretch exercise

Neck stretches are key for relieving tension from bad posture or long hours of sitting during tasks like desk work. Sit upright with a straight back, then gently tilt your head towards one shoulder, hold for a brief moment, and return to center. Repeat on the opposite side, alternating for a few repetitions each session. This ensures even stretching across the neck region, effectively relieving built-up tension.