Most scenic destinations for ziplining: A list

Africa has some of the most exciting zipline adventures, which are usually missed by travelers. These hidden gems offer a mind-blowing way to explore the continent's diversity, be it its lush forests or sprawling savannas. Whether you're a veteran adventure seeker or a newbie thrill-seeker, Africa's ziplines guarantee some unforgettable moments. Here's taking a look at some of the most thrilling zipline spots in Africa.

Victoria Falls Soar above Victoria Falls Victoria Falls is home to one of Africa's most breathtaking zipline experiences. Spread over 400+ meters, this zipline offers stunning views of the falls and the surrounding landscape. As you glide above the Zambezi River, you'll feel the rush of adrenaline mixed with awe at nature's grandeur. This adventure is perfect for those who want to combine natural beauty with heart-pounding excitement.

South Africa Explore South Africa's scenic canopy tours South Africa is home to some of the most stunning canopy tours that will take you through its lush biodiversity and picturesque landscapes. These ziplines offer a one-of-a-kind view of the country's flora and fauna as you glide through treetops in places like Tsitsikamma and Drakensberg Mountains. Each tour offers a chance to explore local ecosystems, all the while enjoying a thrilling experience.

Rwanda Experience Rwanda's Nyungwe Forest adventure If you're looking for a thrilling zipline experience amidst one of Africa's oldest rainforests, head to Rwanda's Nyungwe Forest. The canopy walk here, which is among East Africa's longest, gives you a panoramic view of the lush greenery below. This adventure not only satiates the thrill-seeker in you but also gives you a glimpse into Rwanda's commitment towards conservation efforts in this pristine environment.