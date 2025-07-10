Most scenic destinations for ziplining: A list
What's the story
Africa has some of the most exciting zipline adventures, which are usually missed by travelers. These hidden gems offer a mind-blowing way to explore the continent's diversity, be it its lush forests or sprawling savannas. Whether you're a veteran adventure seeker or a newbie thrill-seeker, Africa's ziplines guarantee some unforgettable moments. Here's taking a look at some of the most thrilling zipline spots in Africa.
Victoria Falls
Soar above Victoria Falls
Victoria Falls is home to one of Africa's most breathtaking zipline experiences. Spread over 400+ meters, this zipline offers stunning views of the falls and the surrounding landscape. As you glide above the Zambezi River, you'll feel the rush of adrenaline mixed with awe at nature's grandeur. This adventure is perfect for those who want to combine natural beauty with heart-pounding excitement.
South Africa
Explore South Africa's scenic canopy tours
South Africa is home to some of the most stunning canopy tours that will take you through its lush biodiversity and picturesque landscapes. These ziplines offer a one-of-a-kind view of the country's flora and fauna as you glide through treetops in places like Tsitsikamma and Drakensberg Mountains. Each tour offers a chance to explore local ecosystems, all the while enjoying a thrilling experience.
Rwanda
Experience Rwanda's Nyungwe Forest adventure
If you're looking for a thrilling zipline experience amidst one of Africa's oldest rainforests, head to Rwanda's Nyungwe Forest. The canopy walk here, which is among East Africa's longest, gives you a panoramic view of the lush greenery below. This adventure not only satiates the thrill-seeker in you but also gives you a glimpse into Rwanda's commitment towards conservation efforts in this pristine environment.
Kenya
Glide over Kenya's Kereita Forest
If you're looking for an adventurous ziplining experience off-the-beaten-path, Kereita Forest in Kenya is another exciting option. Located near Nairobi city center, the forest is deep into nature itself. From multiple lines spanning across valleys with indigenous trees to wildlife sightings along your journey, the experience truly encapsulates what makes African adventures so special: raw beauty combined seamlessly alongside adrenaline-fueled fun.