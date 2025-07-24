5 breathing exercises to calm anxiety
What's the story
Breathing exercises can be a simple yet effective way to manage anxiety, particularly for beginners. These exercises help reduce stress by promoting relaxation, and improving focus. By incorporating specific breathing techniques into daily routines, one can experience a sense of calm and control over anxious thoughts. Here are five beginner-friendly breathing exercises that can help calm anxiety, and boost overall well-being.
Belly focus
Deep belly breathing
Deep belly breathing entails inhaling deeply through the nose and allowing the diaphragm to fully expand. This technique promotes full oxygen exchange, which slows down the heartbeat and stabilizes blood pressure. Practicing deep belly breathing for just five minutes a day can greatly reduce feelings of anxiety and promote relaxation.
Structured calm
Box breathing technique
Box breathing is a structured technique where you inhale for four seconds, hold your breath for four seconds, exhale for four seconds, and pause again for four seconds before repeating the cycle. This technique regulates breath control and gives a mental focus point, making it easier to deal with anxious thoughts.
Balanced breath
Alternate nostril breathing
Alternate nostril breathing is quite simple, you close one nostril, inhale from the other, and switch after exhaling. The technique balances the brain's hemispheres, improving mental clarity. It reduces stress by promoting an even flow of air, calming the mind and body. Practicing this exercise regularly can significantly improve overall stress levels and mental balance.
Relaxation rhythm
4-7-8 breathing method
The 4-7-8 method involves inhaling quietly through the nose for four counts, holding the breath for seven counts, and exhaling completely through the mouth for eight counts. How does this help? This technique acts as a natural tranquilizer by slowing down the heart rate and encouraging relaxation within minutes.
Steady pace
Resonant or coherent breathing
Resonant or coherent breathing urges you to stick to a steady rhythm of five breaths per minute by extending both the inhale and exhale phases to six counts each. The technique greatly improves heart rate variability, a crucial indicator of lower stress levels, while also contributing to emotional stability over time. Practicing this technique regularly can bring about revolutionary improvements in your stress and calmness levels.