5 breathing exercises to calm anxiety

Breathing exercises can be a simple yet effective way to manage anxiety, particularly for beginners. These exercises help reduce stress by promoting relaxation, and improving focus. By incorporating specific breathing techniques into daily routines, one can experience a sense of calm and control over anxious thoughts. Here are five beginner-friendly breathing exercises that can help calm anxiety, and boost overall well-being.

Belly focus Deep belly breathing Deep belly breathing entails inhaling deeply through the nose and allowing the diaphragm to fully expand. This technique promotes full oxygen exchange, which slows down the heartbeat and stabilizes blood pressure. Practicing deep belly breathing for just five minutes a day can greatly reduce feelings of anxiety and promote relaxation.

Structured calm Box breathing technique Box breathing is a structured technique where you inhale for four seconds, hold your breath for four seconds, exhale for four seconds, and pause again for four seconds before repeating the cycle. This technique regulates breath control and gives a mental focus point, making it easier to deal with anxious thoughts.

Balanced breath Alternate nostril breathing Alternate nostril breathing is quite simple, you close one nostril, inhale from the other, and switch after exhaling. The technique balances the brain's hemispheres, improving mental clarity. It reduces stress by promoting an even flow of air, calming the mind and body. Practicing this exercise regularly can significantly improve overall stress levels and mental balance.

Relaxation rhythm 4-7-8 breathing method The 4-7-8 method involves inhaling quietly through the nose for four counts, holding the breath for seven counts, and exhaling completely through the mouth for eight counts. How does this help? This technique acts as a natural tranquilizer by slowing down the heart rate and encouraging relaxation within minutes.