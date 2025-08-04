Smoked paprika: Recipes you'll love

Smoked paprika, a versatile spice, lends depth and smokiness to many a dish. Its unique flavor elevates simple recipes to delicious culinary masterpieces. Here, we've discovered five creative ways to use smoked paprika in your cooking. It lends an array of flavors and textures, enhancing the taste of vegetables, and giving a classic dish a twist. These recipes will inspire you to get experimenting with this delightful spice in your kitchen.

Drive 1 Smoky roasted vegetables Roasting vegetables with smoked paprika amplifies their natural sweetness and adds a smoky hint. Toss your choice of vegetables- bell peppers, zucchini, carrots- in olive oil, smoked paprika, salt, and pepper. Roast them in the oven at 200 degrees Celsius for about 30 minutes till tender and slightly caramelized. This dish makes an excellent side or can be tossed with pasta for a full meal.

Drive 2 Paprika-spiced potato wedges Transform ordinary potato wedges into something extraordinary by seasoning them with smoked paprika. Simply cut potatoes into wedges and coat them with olive oil, smoked paprika, garlic powder, salt, and pepper. Bake at 220 degrees Celsius for around 40 minutes until crispy on the outside and soft inside. These wedges are perfect as a snack or as an accompaniment to your favorite main course.

Drive 3 Smoked paprika hummus Add a smoky twist to traditional hummus by mixing in some smoked paprika into the mix. Blend chickpeas with tahini, lemon juice, garlic, olive oil, cumin powder, salt and one teaspoon smoked paprika till smooth. Adjust seasoning, if necessary, before serving it as a dip or spread on sandwiches for added flavor.