Smoked paprika: Recipes you'll love
What's the story
Smoked paprika, a versatile spice, lends depth and smokiness to many a dish. Its unique flavor elevates simple recipes to delicious culinary masterpieces. Here, we've discovered five creative ways to use smoked paprika in your cooking. It lends an array of flavors and textures, enhancing the taste of vegetables, and giving a classic dish a twist. These recipes will inspire you to get experimenting with this delightful spice in your kitchen.
Drive 1
Smoky roasted vegetables
Roasting vegetables with smoked paprika amplifies their natural sweetness and adds a smoky hint. Toss your choice of vegetables- bell peppers, zucchini, carrots- in olive oil, smoked paprika, salt, and pepper. Roast them in the oven at 200 degrees Celsius for about 30 minutes till tender and slightly caramelized. This dish makes an excellent side or can be tossed with pasta for a full meal.
Drive 2
Paprika-spiced potato wedges
Transform ordinary potato wedges into something extraordinary by seasoning them with smoked paprika. Simply cut potatoes into wedges and coat them with olive oil, smoked paprika, garlic powder, salt, and pepper. Bake at 220 degrees Celsius for around 40 minutes until crispy on the outside and soft inside. These wedges are perfect as a snack or as an accompaniment to your favorite main course.
Drive 3
Smoked paprika hummus
Add a smoky twist to traditional hummus by mixing in some smoked paprika into the mix. Blend chickpeas with tahini, lemon juice, garlic, olive oil, cumin powder, salt and one teaspoon smoked paprika till smooth. Adjust seasoning, if necessary, before serving it as a dip or spread on sandwiches for added flavor.
Drive 4
Spicy paprika popcorn
For an exciting snack option that packs some heat along with smokiness from the spice blend itself, try making spicy popcorn using butter mixed together alongside cayenne pepper plus just enough sugar (or honey) if desired. Then sprinkle generously over freshly popped corn kernels followed closely behind another dashful amount containing none other than our star ingredient—smoky red goodness known simply here today under its rightful name: "smoke-pap."