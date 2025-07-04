5 email etiquette tips you might be missing

In the professional world, email continues to be a go-to mode of communication. However, despite its ubiquity, many professionals fail to remember basic email etiquettes that can affect their effectiveness and professionalism. Knowing the etiquettes is important to keep your communication clear and respectful. Here are five such often-forgotten email etiquettes that can improve your professional interactions and make sure your messages are well-received.

Subject clarity Use clear subject lines A clear subject line is critical to grab attention and convey the purpose of your email. It helps recipients prioritize their inboxes and understand the context before opening the message. Avoid vague or too generic subjects, instead, be specific about what you're writing about or what action is required. For example, "Meeting Rescheduled to 3 PM" works better than "Change in Schedule."

Tone consistency Maintain professional tone The tone of an email should always remain professional no matter how well you know the person you're writing to. Stay away from slang or informal words that may come across as unprofessional. It's best to find a balance between friendliness and respectfulness in all your communications.

Error checking Proofread before sending We all are in a hurry to send our emails, and we end up skipping the critical step of proofreading. Spelling errors, grammatical mistakes, or wrong information can easily destroy our credibility and lead to misunderstandings. A minute spent in reviewing your message can save a lot of trouble and ensure clarity and professionalism.

Greeting appropriateness Use appropriate salutations Choosing the right salutation in your email sets the tone for the entire message. Formal greetings like "Dear," followed by a title and last name, are the most suitable for first-time contacts or more formal exchanges. For conversations that continue with colleagues, first names may do, provided such familiarity has been established. This way, you ensure respect and professionalism are maintained from the beginning of your communication.