5 easy exercises for tired eyes
What's the story
In today's digital age, our eyes are glued to screens all day long, which leaves them feeling tired and strained out.
Extended screen time can result in discomfort and hamper productivity.
By adding a few simple eye exercises to your daily routine, you can relieve these symptoms and improve eye health.
The exercises are easy to do and can be performed anywhere, making them a handy solution for anyone with tired or overworked eyes.
Relaxation
Palming technique
The palming technique is a simple exercise to relax the eyes.
For this exercise, rub your palms together until warm, then gently place them over your closed eyes without applying pressure.
Ensure no light seeps in through gaps in your fingers.
Maintain the position for about two minutes while breathing deeply.
This technique soothes the optic nerve and reduces eye strain.
Flexibility
Eye rolling exercise
Eye rolling is another effective way to improve flexibility in the eye muscles.
Start off by sitting comfortably with your back straight.
Look up towards the ceiling (without moving your head) and then slowly roll your eyes in a clockwise direction for ten seconds.
Once you complete one circle, reverse the direction and roll counterclockwise for another ten seconds.
Repeat the exercise thrice to improve muscle flexibility.
Concentration
Focus shifting exercise
Shifting focus helps improve concentration and reduces eye fatigue from prolonged screen or document staring.
Start with holding a pen at arm's length in front of you at eye level.
Focus on the tip of the pen as you slowly bring it closer to your nose while maintaining focus on it until the pen becomes blurry.
Then move it back out again while keeping focus intact throughout.
Moisture retention
Blinking exercise
Blinking is key for maintaining moisture in our eyes, but it tends to reduce when we focus on screens or something that requires extreme concentration.
This causes dryness and discomforts like itching and burning sensations, which further intensifies tiredness problems.
Hence, practicing conscious blinking every few minutes during work breaks ensures sufficient moisture retention, preventing such issues altogether.
Coordination
Figure eight exercise
The figure eight exercise improves co-ordination between both hemispheres of the brain, as well as your overall vision clarity.
Start by visualizing a large horizontal figure eight lying sideways, roughly 10 feet away from where you're sitting.
Sketch its outline with just your eyeballs, following the path slowly and steadily, making sure to transition smoothly across curves and intersections.
Repeat the process several times, switching directions each session.