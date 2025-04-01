What's the story

Swapping pretzels for crispy seaweed sheets can be a healthier snacking choice.

Low on calories and rich in essential nutrients, seaweed sheets make a tempting alternative to traditional snacks.

They provide a unique taste and texture to satiate your cravings without the added sodium and calories of many processed snacks.

Here's why you should opt for seaweed sheets over pretzels, nutritional value, versatility, and environmental impact.