5 homemade vitamin treats for your dog

Ensuring your dog gets the right vitamins is important for their overall health and well-being. While you could always buy commercial treats, homemade ones can be adjusted according to specific nutritional requirements. Not only do these treats provide necessary vitamins, but they also let you have a say in the ingredients, keeping them free from unnecessary additives. Here are five easy and nutritious homemade vitamin treats that can benefit your dog's diet.

Veggie Delight Carrot and sweet potato bites Carrots and sweet potatoes are packed with vitamins A and C, which promote vision and immune health in dogs. To prepare these bites, steam one sweet potato until soft, mash it with a cup of grated carrots, roll small balls, and bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for about 20 minutes. These bites provide a natural sweetness that most dogs love along with essential nutrients.

Berry boost Blueberry oatmeal cookies Blueberries are loaded with antioxidants and vitamin C, which helps in maintaining a healthy skin and coat. Mix one cup of oats with half cup mashed blueberries to form a dough-like texture. Mold into small cookies and bake at 325 degrees Fahrenheit for 15 minutes. These cookies will be a delicious treat while increasing your dog's antioxidant intake.

Creamy treats Pumpkin yogurt drops Pumpkin is a great source of fiber and vitamin A, promoting digestion in dogs. Mix one-half cup of canned pumpkin and one-half cup of plain yogurt until smooth. Spoon small dollops onto a parchment paper-lined baking sheet, and freeze until solid. These drops act as refreshing snacks that promote digestive health.

Green crunchies Spinach apple biscuits Spinach gives iron and vitamin K while apples provide fiber and vitamin C benefits for your pup's overall health. Blend one apple (cored) and two cups of fresh spinach leaves until smooth. Mix this puree into two cups whole wheat flour, making a dough-like texture. Before rolling out, cutting shapes, baking at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for twenty-five minutes, making crunchy biscuits full of nutrition goodness!