What's the story

Spiced pear oatmeal is a quick, nutritious breakfast option that you can whip up in a matter of five minutes.

The dish marries the natural sweetness of pears with the warmth of spices, giving you a comforting meal to kickstart your day.

With simple ingredients and little prep time, these recipes are ideal for busy mornings when you want something healthy yet filling.

Here are some easy-to-follow spiced pear oatmeal recipes to try.