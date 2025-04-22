Try these pickle recipes to spice up your meals
Pickles are a delightful way to add some zing and taste to your meals.
They can elevate a simple dish to something out of the world with their tangy, spicy, or sweet notes.
Be it the fan of traditional flavors or someone looking to try something different, there's a pickle recipe out there for everyone.
Here are five must-try pickle recipes that promise to add ultimate zest to your culinary adventures.
Traditional favorite
Classic cucumber pickles
Cucumber pickles are a must-have in every household.
Prepared with fresh cucumbers, vinegar, salt, and spices (like dill and mustard seeds), the pickles provide a refreshing crunch.
The cucumbers are soaked in brine for a few days until they soak up the flavors completely.
They go perfectly with sandwiches and salads or can be munched on its own as a snack.
Fiery twist
Spicy carrot pickles
For the spice lovers out there, spicy carrot pickles make for an excellent option.
Sliced carrots are mixed with chili flakes, garlic, vinegar, and sugar to prepare a fiery yet slightly sweet treat.
They add an exciting kick when served with grilled vegetables or rice dishes.
Tropical delight
Sweet mango pickles
Sweet mango pickles marry the sweetness of ripe mangoes with spices like fenugreek and cumin seeds.
The mango slices are marinated in sugar syrup with vinegar for that perfect sweet and tangy punch.
This pickle goes best as an accompaniment to rice dishes or can be relished straight from the jar.
Citrusy punch
Tangy lemon pickles
Lemon pickles provide a burst of citrusy goodness that goes perfectly with a wide range of cuisines.
The lemons are cut into wedges and mixed with salt, and left under sunlight for a few days until they soften up nicely absorbing all the spices added later on, like turmeric powder, which gives them their vibrant color too.
These tangy delights are perfect with curries or even plain curd.
Unique flavor
Crunchy radish pickles
Radish pickles provide an interesting twist owing to their distinct peppery taste, perfectly combined through a fermentation process with a vinegar solution.
The solution is lightly seasoned with black peppercorns, among other ingredients, resulting finally in a crunchy texture.
They make a great addition to salads and sandwiches alike!