Kyoto's quiet retreats: 5 must-visit gardens
What's the story
Kyoto, Japan, is famous for its gorgeous temples and traditional tea houses. But tucked away in this old city are secret gardens that provide a peaceful respite from the crowded streets.
Often missed by travelers, these gardens give an insight into the serene beauty of Japanese landscaping.
The discovery of these hidden gems can be fulfilling for those looking for peace and beauty of nature.
Shisendo
Shisendo Temple Garden
If you're looking for tranquility and beauty, Shisendo Temple Garden is a lesser-known spot you should visit.
Situated in the eastern part of Kyoto, the garden was designed by a poet-priest in the 17th century.
From beautifully raked gravel to lush greenery that changes with the seasons, everything about the garden speaks of simplicity and nature's quiet elegance, something you would want to reflect over.
Okochi Sanso
Okochi Sanso Villa Garden
Okochi Sanso Villa Garden is located in the Arashiyama district. This garden envelops the villa of a well-known early 20th century Japanese actor.
The visitors can stroll along pathways lined with bamboo groves and take in 360-degree views of Kyoto from different points inside the garden.
Murin-An
Murin-An Garden
Murin-An Garden is a prime example of modern Japanese landscape design dating back to the Meiji era.
Situated close to Nanzenji Temple, the garden incorporates flowing streams and beautifully placed rocks to create an ambiance of serenity.
The design of the garden invites visitors to meander leisurely while enjoying the elements of nature.
Taizo-in
Taizo-In Zen Buddhist temple garden
Taizo-in Zen Buddhist Temple Garden is a part of Myoshinji Temple complex in northwest Kyoto.
Famous for its dry landscape style, this garden includes rock formations depicting mountains and rivers without using water itself—a technique known as karesansui or dry landscape gardening—creating an illusionary effect on viewers' minds.
Tofukuji Hojo
Tofukuji Hojo Gardens
The Tofukuji Hojo Gardens are nestled inside one of Kyoto's largest Zen temples, Tofukuji, and are mainly composed of four different quadrants surrounding each side around hojo building.
Each quadrant symbolizes different aspects, such as moss-covered grounds or checkerboard patterns created out of stones and mosses, providing different perspectives of traditional Japanese gardening techniques employed through history here at the Tofukuji temple complex itself.