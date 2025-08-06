5 surprising ways to use apple peels in the kitchen
What's the story
While apple peels are usually thrown away, they are a treasure trove in the kitchen. These peels are packed with nutrients and can lend flavor, texture, and color to a range of dishes. Using apple peels in cooking not only minimizes waste but also boosts the nutritional value of your meals. Here are five surprising ways to use apple peels.
Tea infusion
Infuse flavor into teas
Apple peels can also be used to make a flavorful tea infusion. Just dry the peels and steep it in hot water for a few minutes. The natural sweetness and aroma of apples will infuse into the water, making a refreshing beverage. This makes an excellent way to enjoy a caffeine-free drink while making use of leftover apple parts.
Baking boost
Enhance baked goods
Incorporating apple peels into baked goods, like muffins or bread, can add moisture and flavor. Finely chop or puree the peels before mixing them into your batter or dough. The natural sugars in the peel will caramelize during baking, enhancing the sweetness without adding extra sugar.
Vinegar creation
Create homemade vinegar
Like any other fruit peel, apple peels can also be fermented to prepare homemade vinegar. Just mix them with sugar and water, and let it sit for a few weeks until fermentation takes place. You will have a tangy vinegar that can be used for salad dressings or marinades, serving as an economical alternative to store-bought ones.
Color addition
Make natural food coloring
Boil apple peels with water to create a natural dye. This dye also works as food coloring. The liquid you get has a subtle pink hue. It is perfect for coloring your frostings or beverages, without the use of artificial additives. This trick is especially handy for those looking for natural alternatives in their cooking.
Texture enhancement
Add texture to soups and stews
Adding apple peels to soups and stews not just adds extra fiber, but also gives texture. Finely chop the peels and add them to your dish as it cooks. They'll get soft but still have a nice bite, adding nutrition and a subtle, interesting flavor profile to your meal without overpowering the other ingredients. This way, you get a healthier, more textured dish.