5 surprising ways to use apple peels in the kitchen

While apple peels are usually thrown away, they are a treasure trove in the kitchen. These peels are packed with nutrients and can lend flavor, texture, and color to a range of dishes. Using apple peels in cooking not only minimizes waste but also boosts the nutritional value of your meals. Here are five surprising ways to use apple peels.

Tea infusion Infuse flavor into teas Apple peels can also be used to make a flavorful tea infusion. Just dry the peels and steep it in hot water for a few minutes. The natural sweetness and aroma of apples will infuse into the water, making a refreshing beverage. This makes an excellent way to enjoy a caffeine-free drink while making use of leftover apple parts.

Baking boost Enhance baked goods Incorporating apple peels into baked goods, like muffins or bread, can add moisture and flavor. Finely chop or puree the peels before mixing them into your batter or dough. The natural sugars in the peel will caramelize during baking, enhancing the sweetness without adding extra sugar.

Vinegar creation Create homemade vinegar Like any other fruit peel, apple peels can also be fermented to prepare homemade vinegar. Just mix them with sugar and water, and let it sit for a few weeks until fermentation takes place. You will have a tangy vinegar that can be used for salad dressings or marinades, serving as an economical alternative to store-bought ones.

Color addition Make natural food coloring Boil apple peels with water to create a natural dye. This dye also works as food coloring. The liquid you get has a subtle pink hue. It is perfect for coloring your frostings or beverages, without the use of artificial additives. This trick is especially handy for those looking for natural alternatives in their cooking.