Not just for noodles: Unexpected ways to use chopsticks
What's the story
We often think of chopsticks as tools to eat our favorite Asian cuisine, but their use goes way beyond the dining table. The simple tools can be used in so many different ways, that we wouldn't even know what we would be doing with them, really. Here are a few creative uses of chopsticks that are beyond eating.
Gardening
Plant support and gardening aid
Chopsticks can also be used as plant supports when gardening. They are perfect for small plants which require a little assistance in standing upright. Just stick a chopstick into the soil beside the plant and carefully tie the stem to it with a soft string or twist tie. This trick comes especially handy for seedlings and young plants that need additional support as they grow.
Hair styling
Hair accessories and styling tools
Chopsticks can also double as hair accessories, giving you an easy way to style long hair. Twist hair around one or two chopsticks, and you can create elegant updos or secure buns without using traditional hairpins or clips. Not only is this technique practical, but it also adds a unique touch to your hairstyle.
Crafting
Crafting and art projects
In crafting, chopsticks make for excellent tools for a variety of projects. They can be used as paint stirrers, glue applicators, or even structural elements in models and sculptures. Their lightweight nature makes them easy to handle during intricate tasks, while their durability ensures they hold up well under pressure.
Kitchen use
Kitchen helpers beyond dining
Beyond eating, chopsticks have several uses in the kitchen. They are ideal for stirring sauces or mixing ingredients without scratching cookware surfaces. Further, they can also be used to test cake doneness by inserting them into baked goods. If they come out clean, the cake is ready.
Organization
Organizing cords and wires
Chopsticks provide a clean solution to keep your cords and wires organized at home or at work. By wrapping cords around a pair of chopsticks tied together with rubber bands or twist ties on either end, you can avoid tangling while maintaining a clean look in one place.