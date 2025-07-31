Island getaways: 5 destinations you can't miss 

Island villages are the perfect escape from the hustle and bustle of city life. Away from the maddening crowd, these serene locations give you the opportunity to unwind and enjoy nature's tranquility. With their picturesque landscapes, these villages make for an ideal getaway for those looking for undisturbed relaxation. Here are five such island villages that promise peace and quiet to recharge in calm.

Gili Air Quiet retreat in Gili Air Gili Air is another gem of Indonesia's Gili Islands. Famous for its relaxed vibe, it features untouched beaches and crystal clear waters perfect for snorkeling and diving. The lack of motorized vehicles guarantees a tranquil experience, with bicycles and horse-drawn carts being the main means of transportation. Travelers can stroll through local bazaars or unwind on the shores while sipping on stunning sunsets.

La Digue Tranquility at La Digue La Digue is one of Seychelles' prettiest islands, renowned for its stunning granite boulders and pristine, white sandy beaches. The small island can be explored easily by bicycle or on foot. However, the most famous spot here is probably Anse Source d'Argent beach, which is famed for its crystal-clear waters and limestone rock formations. The relaxed pace of life here lets you unwind completely.

Koh Rong Samloem Peaceful escape on Koh Rong Samloem Located off the coast of Cambodia, Koh Rong Samloem is also famous for its untouched beauty and peaceful environment. The island is covered in lush jungles, secluded beaches, and vibrant marine life ideal for those who love to snorkel. With less development than other touristy places, Koh Rong Samloem presents an authentic experience, away from the crowds.

Hydra Island Serenity at Hydra Island Greece's Hydra Island is famous for its well-preserved architecture and car-free cobblestone streets. You can take a stroll through charming alleys or sit by the waterfront cafes with views of the Aegean Sea. The island's artistic vibe also draws creatives who seek inspiration in peaceful settings.