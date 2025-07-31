Island getaways: 5 destinations you can't miss
What's the story
Island villages are the perfect escape from the hustle and bustle of city life. Away from the maddening crowd, these serene locations give you the opportunity to unwind and enjoy nature's tranquility. With their picturesque landscapes, these villages make for an ideal getaway for those looking for undisturbed relaxation. Here are five such island villages that promise peace and quiet to recharge in calm.
Gili Air
Quiet retreat in Gili Air
Gili Air is another gem of Indonesia's Gili Islands. Famous for its relaxed vibe, it features untouched beaches and crystal clear waters perfect for snorkeling and diving. The lack of motorized vehicles guarantees a tranquil experience, with bicycles and horse-drawn carts being the main means of transportation. Travelers can stroll through local bazaars or unwind on the shores while sipping on stunning sunsets.
La Digue
Tranquility at La Digue
La Digue is one of Seychelles' prettiest islands, renowned for its stunning granite boulders and pristine, white sandy beaches. The small island can be explored easily by bicycle or on foot. However, the most famous spot here is probably Anse Source d'Argent beach, which is famed for its crystal-clear waters and limestone rock formations. The relaxed pace of life here lets you unwind completely.
Koh Rong Samloem
Peaceful escape on Koh Rong Samloem
Located off the coast of Cambodia, Koh Rong Samloem is also famous for its untouched beauty and peaceful environment. The island is covered in lush jungles, secluded beaches, and vibrant marine life ideal for those who love to snorkel. With less development than other touristy places, Koh Rong Samloem presents an authentic experience, away from the crowds.
Hydra Island
Serenity at Hydra Island
Greece's Hydra Island is famous for its well-preserved architecture and car-free cobblestone streets. You can take a stroll through charming alleys or sit by the waterfront cafes with views of the Aegean Sea. The island's artistic vibe also draws creatives who seek inspiration in peaceful settings.
Caye Caulker
Calm getaway on Caye Caulker
Caye Caulker in Belize is a haven for those who want to soak up Caribbean vibes. The island has beautiful coral reefs nearby, which is what makes it a perfect destination for diving adventures. Or the guests can simply lay back and relax by the turquoise waters in the shade of swaying palm trees. The island offers you the best relaxation opportunities without any rush, the definition of a calm getaway.