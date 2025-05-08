Desert adventures: 5 dune buggy trails to try
What's the story
Exploring desert landscapes on a dune buggy is one of the most exhilarating experiences for adventure seekers.
These power-packed beasts let you traverse sandy terrains with utmost ease, giving you a unique way to witness the beauty of deserts across the world.
From expansive sand dunes to rugged trails, every destination presents its own challenges and stunning views.
Here are five thrilling desert dune buggy trails that promise excitement and unforgettable memories.
Dubai adventure
Conquer the dunes in Dubai
Dubai's vast desert is famous for its humongous sand dunes, thus being a hot spot for dune buggy lovers.
The landscape varies from mild slopes to high ascents, giving both novices and experienced drivers a thrilling ride.
The golden sands make for a beautiful setting as you drive through this action-packed land.
Sahara Expedition
Explore the Sahara in Morocco
The Sahara Desert in Morocco makes for an adventurous playground for the more daring riders. With endless miles of sand and a few rocky patches, this trail requires a skilled hand.
As you ride through this iconic desert, you'll be greeted by stunning views that showcase the grandeur of this natural wonder.
Peru journey
Discover Peru's coastal desert
Peru's coastal desert, close to Ica, offers a beautiful mix of sand dunes and sea.
This trail gives you the best of both worlds, as you ride on smooth sandy paths, and on more rugged ones that challenge your driving skills.
The closeness to the coast makes it even more beautiful as you navigate through this diverse terrain.
California challenge
Navigate California's Imperial Sand Dunes
The Imperial Sand Dunes in California are renowned for their sprawling dune fields that span more than 40 miles long.
Not only does this location make for a perfect spot for thrill-seekers to take on some serious sand hills, but it also provides some stunning views of the surrounding desert landscape.
Australia adventure
Experience Australia's Simpson Desert
Known for its stunning red sands, Australia's Simpson Desert has the most arduous conditions that attract seasoned drivers from all over the world.
The remote nature of this place makes it even more adventurous, as you can drive through its endless dunes beneath the expansive, clear blue skies.
This one's definitely going to be an unforgettable experience for those daring enough to explore its depths.