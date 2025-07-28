For vegans: Add these spices to your cooking

Known for its rich flavors, African cuisine also has a variety of spices that play a crucial role in enhancing plant-based stews. Here, we explore five timeless African spices that can elevate such dishes, giving you an unforgettable culinary experience. Each spice lends its own character, making the stew not just tastier but also fragrant and appetizing.

Spice 1 The warmth of berbere Berbere is a staple in Ethiopian cuisine known for its warm, spicy flavor profile. It typically includes a blend of chili peppers, garlic, ginger, basil, and other spices. This complex mix adds depth to plant-based stews with its slightly sweet yet fiery kick. Berbere's versatility allows it to complement various vegetables and legumes, making it an essential addition to any stew aiming for robust flavor.

Spice 2 Aromatic allure of Ras el Hanout Ras el Hanout is a North African spice blend that literally means "head of the shop," i.e. the best spices available. It usually has cardamom, cumin, clove, cinnamon, nutmeg, mace, allspice, dry ginger, chili peppers or paprika. The aromatic blend gives plant-based stews layers of flavor, sweet to savory. Its complexity elevates vegetables' natural taste with an exotic touch.

Spice 3 Earthy flavor of grains of paradise Native to West Africa, grains of paradise provide an earthy, pepper-like taste with citrus and cardamom notes. They are less pungent than black pepper but give a similar warmth without dominating other components of the stew. Their understated heat makes them perfect for deepening flavors without making them overbearingly vegetable-y.

Spice 4 Nutty notes from egusi seeds Egusi seeds are famous in West African cuisine for their nutty flavor and thickening quality. When powdered or made into a paste, they are added into soups or stews like egusi soup. They give richness while enhancing texture by making a creamy base within dishes like pumpkin leaf soup (ugu). Their mild nuttiness goes hand in hand with various veggies.