Home decor goals: Timeless Art Deco pieces for your space

From bold geometric patterns, rich colors to luxurious materials, Art Deco knows how to steal the limelight. Emerging in the early 20th century, this design movement still continues to influence modern interiors with its timeless appeal. Using Art Deco elements can add a hint of elegance and sophistication to any space. Here are five key accents that can help revive your modern interiors with an Art Deco flair.

Drive 1 Geometric patterns Geometric patterns are a hallmark of Art Deco design. These patterns often feature bold lines and shapes like zigzags, chevrons, and sunbursts. Using these designs in wallpaper or textiles can make a striking visual impact in any room. Be it used on cushions or part of a bigger wall design, geometric patterns bring structure and style to modern interiors.

Drive 2 Luxurious materials Art Deco screams luxury, and it often incorporates materials like marble, chrome, and glass. These elements lend a touch of opulence to places without compromising on functionality. Marble countertops or chrome fixtures can be the focal points in your kitchen or bathroom. Glass elements like mirrors or light fixtures amplify the sense of space by reflecting light around the room.

Drive 3 Bold color palettes The use of bold color palettes is another defining characteristic of Art Deco design. Rich hues such as deep blues, emerald greens, and golds are commonly used to create dramatic effects. These colors can be introduced through paint choices or accent pieces like rugs and artwork. A well-chosen color palette adds depth and character without overwhelming the senses.

Drive 4 Streamlined furniture designs Furniture in the Art Deco style often has streamlined designs, smooth curves, and clean lines. This kind of furniture is perfect for modern interiors as it adds comfort and aesthetic appeal without making the space look crowded. Items like armchairs with curved arms or sleek side tables add an overall cohesive look when paired with other decorative elements.