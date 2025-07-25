Train your triceps: 5 exercises to do

Building strong and defined arms requires focusing on the triceps, which constitute nearly 60% of the arm's muscle mass. Incorporating targeted exercises can boost strength and definition in the area. Here are five effective tricep exercises that you can easily integrate into your workout routine to achieve your fitness goals. Each exercise targets different parts of the triceps, ensuring a holistic approach to arm development.

Drive 1 Close-grip bench press The close-grip bench press is another great exercise to target your triceps along with your chest and shoulders. By narrowing your grip on the barbell, you put more emphasis on your triceps on every press. This can be done with a barbell or dumbbells, depending on your preference and availability. Three sets of eight to 12 repetitions should get this muscle group worked.

Drive 2 Tricep dips Tricep dips are versatile bodyweight exercises that can be done almost anywhere, provided you have parallel bars or even a sturdy chair. This movement primarily focuses on the triceps but also works the chest and shoulders as secondary muscles. To do dips, lower your body by bending at the elbows till they form a 90-degree angle, then push back up to starting position. Three sets of 10 reps are recommended for optimal results.

Drive 3 Overhead tricep extension Being an isolation exercise, the overhead tricep extension focuses only on working out the triceps. Using a dumbbell or a resistance band, extend your arms overhead (keep them close to your ears). Then lower behind your head before returning to start position. This movement builds both strength and endurance in this area when done consistently with three sets of 10 repetitions.