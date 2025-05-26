May 26, 202510:54 am

What's the story

Teff grain, a staple in Ethiopian cuisine, is gaining popularity worldwide due to its nutritional benefits and versatility.

This tiny grain is gluten-free and packed with protein, fiber, and essential nutrients.

In Africa, teff is used in various traditional dishes that highlight its unique flavor and texture.

Here are five distinctive African dishes that showcase the culinary potential of teff grain.