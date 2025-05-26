5 delicious ways to cook with teff grain
Teff grain, a staple in Ethiopian cuisine, is gaining popularity worldwide due to its nutritional benefits and versatility.
This tiny grain is gluten-free and packed with protein, fiber, and essential nutrients.
In Africa, teff is used in various traditional dishes that highlight its unique flavor and texture.
Here are five distinctive African dishes that showcase the culinary potential of teff grain.
Ethiopian delight
Injera: The Ethiopian staple
Injera is a traditional Ethiopian flatbread prepared from fermented teff flour.
It acts as a plate and an edible utensil to scoop up stews and vegetables.
The fermentation process gives injera its distinctive tangy taste and spongy texture.
Loaded with iron and calcium, injera is not just tasty but also healthy.
Morning boost
Teff porridge: A nutritious breakfast
Teff porridge is another popular breakfast dish in Ethiopia and Eritrea.
Simmered teff grains with water or milk until thickened, can be sweetened with honey or spiced with cinnamon for added flavor.
This hearty porridge keeps you full throughout the day owing to its high fiber content.
Bread alternative
Kitta: A versatile flatbread
is a flatbread prepared out of teff flour, which is popular in Ethiopia.
Unlike injera, it is not fermented and hence, has a milder flavor.
It can be served alone or paired with a variety of dishes such as stews, salads, etc.
Its versatility and mild flavor make it an excellent option for meals at any time of the day.
Snack time
Tejbet: A savory snack option
Tejbet has small balls made from cooked teff grains, which are flavored with spices like cumin and coriander seeds.
These balls are fried until they turn crispy on the outside, soft on the inside.
This makes for a savory snack that is popular in many parts of Africa, proving how versatile teff grain can be as an ingredient.
Comfort food
Genfo: Traditional porridge dish
Genfo is another traditional porridge dish made using roasted barley flour with boiling water into a thick, dough-like mass.
Served with clarified butter (niter kibbeh) mixed together, it offers comforting flavors.
Many Ethiopians love this during breakfast time, especially when served alongside coffee ceremonies celebrated among families and friends alike.