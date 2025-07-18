Surprising tricks to care for indoor plants 

Indoor plants not only beautify a room but also purify the air. But they require more than just sunlight and water to thrive. Beyond regular care, some unusual methods can really improve their health. Here are five quirky indoor plant care tips that you must try with your botanical buddies, promising to work wonders.

Natural remedy Use cinnamon as a fungicide Cinnamon isn't just a spice, it can also serve as a natural fungicide for your plants. Sprinkling cinnamon on top of the soil surface prevents mold growth and keeps the seedlings safe from damping-off disease. This technique works especially well in humid environments where fungi flourish. Just dust a little around the base of your plants to keep them healthy and fungus-free.

Sound therapy Play music for your plants Playing music for plants is an unusual, yet interesting practice that some gardeners swear by. Studies indicate that certain types of music, especially classical or jazz, might actually make plants grow better. They do so by creating vibrations that encourage cellular activity. Try playing soft tunes near your indoor garden for a few hours every day. See if there's any noticeable difference in their growth.

Nutrient boost Use banana peels as fertilizer Banana peels are loaded with potassium, which is good for the health of plants. Rather than throwing them away, you can use banana peels as an organic fertilizer by burying them in the soil or soaking them in water to create a nutrient-rich solution. This simple trick gives essential nutrients without the use of chemical fertilizers, resulting in healthier foliage and blooms.

Verbal interaction Talk to your plants regularly Talking to plants has always seemed odd, but we've heard that verbal interaction can positively impact their growth. The carbon dioxide you release when you speak may benefit photosynthesis, while the vibrations from your voice could stimulate cellular processes within the plant structure. So, spend a few minutes each day chatting with your leafy friends; it might just help them flourish.