5 braid styles to elevate your everyday look 

Braids are a timeless hairstyle choice, perfect for adding versatility and elegance to any occasion. Be it a formal event or just a touch of glam on a regular day, braids can do it all. They not only keep hair in place but also allow for a fun styling option. Here are five versatile hair braids that can elevate any look, with a touch of functionality and flair.

Timeless elegance Classic French braid The classic French braid is a must-have in any hairstylist's repertoire, given its elegant look and utility. It consists of three strands of hair intertwined, while incorporating more strands as you proceed down the head. The braid is suitable for both casual get-togethers and formal occasions, which is why it is a great pick for anyone looking for a graceful yet low-maintenance hairstyle.

Modern flair Dutch braid twist The Dutch braid gives a modern twist to the traditional braid by making an inside-out effect. The technique crosses sections under each other instead of over, creating a raised braid that is more prominent. The Dutch braid is ideal for adding texture and volume to your hair, making it perfect for day-to-day wear and special occasions.

Intricate design Fishtail braid charm We all know how pretty a fishtail braid is. This braid is known for its intricate design, which resembles the scales of a fish. Though it looks difficult, it is actually quite easy to make by dividing the hair into two sections, and crossing small pieces from either side over one another alternately. This braid adds a touch of charm and sophistication to any outfit, making it perfect for weddings or parties.

Cascading beauty Waterfall braid grace The waterfall braid gives a graceful cascading effect by letting some strands of hair fall free and others are braided across the head horizontally. This way, you can create an illusion of flowing locks intertwined with delicate braiding. It gives an ethereal look perfect for romantic settings or outdoor events.