Jungle canopy walks: 5 breathtaking spots worldwide
What's the story
If you want to witness the beauty of forests from above, you should definitely try jungle canopy walks. These high-altitude paths give you a chance to explore wildlife and greenery like never before. From adventure junkies to nature lovers, anyone can get an unforgettable experience from these destinations. Here are five stunning jungle canopy walks across the globe that you should check out.
Costa Rica
Treetop Adventure in Costa Rica
Costa Rica is famous for its biodiversity, and it has a number of canopy walkways. The Monteverde Cloud Forest Reserve is particularly popular, with suspended bridges that let visitors explore the forest's upper layers. The spot gives you a chance to see exotic birds and other wildlife in their natural habitat, while enjoying panoramic views of the surrounding landscape.
Malaysia
Malaysia's rainforest canopy walkway
The Taman Negara National Park in Malaysia has one of the world's longest canopy walkways, which spans over 500 meters. The walkway offers a thrilling trip through ancient rainforests, where one can spot the most diverse flora and fauna. The park houses several species of birds, making it a paradise for birdwatchers.
Peru
Amazon rainforest experience in Peru
In Peru, the Amazon rainforest gives you the opportunity to experience an amazing canopy walk at Inkaterra Reserva Amazonica. This walkway leads you through one of the most biodiverse areas on the planet. You may spot different species of monkeys, sloths, and colorful butterflies as you walk through the elevated path of towering trees.
Ghana
Ghana's Kakum National Park adventure
Ghana's Kakum National Park has an extremely popular canopy walkway, which stretches more than 350 meters over seven bridges. Suspended high up over the forest floor, the walkway allows visitors to soak in the West Africa's tropical rainforest experience. It's also a great place to spot butterflies and learn about local plant species.
Australia
Australia's Daintree Rainforest exploration
The Daintree Rainforest in Australia also provides another amazing canopy walk experience at Cape Tribulation. A part of one of the oldest rainforests on Earth, this place offers breathtaking views from its elevated platforms and boardwalks. You can also get an insight into indigenous culture as you explore this one-of-a-kind ecosystem, home to rare plants and animals.