Jungle canopy walks: 5 breathtaking spots worldwide 

If you want to witness the beauty of forests from above, you should definitely try jungle canopy walks. These high-altitude paths give you a chance to explore wildlife and greenery like never before. From adventure junkies to nature lovers, anyone can get an unforgettable experience from these destinations. Here are five stunning jungle canopy walks across the globe that you should check out.

Costa Rica Treetop Adventure in Costa Rica Costa Rica is famous for its biodiversity, and it has a number of canopy walkways. The Monteverde Cloud Forest Reserve is particularly popular, with suspended bridges that let visitors explore the forest's upper layers. The spot gives you a chance to see exotic birds and other wildlife in their natural habitat, while enjoying panoramic views of the surrounding landscape.

Malaysia Malaysia's rainforest canopy walkway The Taman Negara National Park in Malaysia has one of the world's longest canopy walkways, which spans over 500 meters. The walkway offers a thrilling trip through ancient rainforests, where one can spot the most diverse flora and fauna. The park houses several species of birds, making it a paradise for birdwatchers.

Peru Amazon rainforest experience in Peru In Peru, the Amazon rainforest gives you the opportunity to experience an amazing canopy walk at Inkaterra Reserva Amazonica. This walkway leads you through one of the most biodiverse areas on the planet. You may spot different species of monkeys, sloths, and colorful butterflies as you walk through the elevated path of towering trees.

Ghana Ghana's Kakum National Park adventure Ghana's Kakum National Park has an extremely popular canopy walkway, which stretches more than 350 meters over seven bridges. Suspended high up over the forest floor, the walkway allows visitors to soak in the West Africa's tropical rainforest experience. It's also a great place to spot butterflies and learn about local plant species.