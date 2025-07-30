Kayaking in Vietnam: 5 scenic routes you can't miss 

Vietnam has a lot to offer to those who wander through its waters on a kayak. From calm rivers to crowded bays, kayaking in Vietnam takes you deep into the country's natural beauty and rich culture. Here's a look at five must-paddle routes that will give you the best of Vietnam's aquatic wonders and adventure/tranquility, regardless of your skill level.

Limestone marvels Halong Bay's limestone marvels Halong Bay is famous for its beautiful limestone karsts and emerald waters. Kayaking through this UNESCO World Heritage site lets one paddle between towering rock formations and explore hidden caves. From calm waters which make it beginner-friendly, to breathtaking scenery which lures seasoned paddlers, Halong Bay is best enjoyed on a kayak. Kayaking through Halong Bay is a peaceful respite from crowded tourist spots, and a closer rendezvous with nature.

Delta Waterways Mekong Delta's waterways The Mekong Delta is an expansive maze of rivers and canals that provides an authentic insight into rural Vietnamese life. Kayaking here gives travelers a chance to witness floating markets, green rice paddies, and traditional stilt houses up close. The slow-moving waters of the delta make it ideal for relaxed paddling while taking in local culture and daily activities on shores.

National Park adventure Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park is home to some of Asia's most magnificent cave systems. Kayaking on its rivers takes you to these natural wonders, but also lets you spot diverse wildlife in their natural habitat. From its pristine environment to a sense of adventure, the park is a great pick for those looking to explore beyond typical tourist paths, while enjoying the calm of nature.

Island exploration Cat Ba Island exploration Cat Ba Island also makes for an ideal base to explore Lan Ha Bay, Halong Bay's less-crowded but equally gorgeous cousin, on a kayak. Paddlers can explore pristine beaches, secluded lagoons, and floating fishing villages at their own pace. The island also has hiking trails and other such outdoor activities that can round off a day spent on the water.