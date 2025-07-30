Must-try snacks in Canada

Canada 's diverse culinary landscape has so much to offer, especially when it comes to vegetarian street snacks. Coast to coast, these snacks are delicious and reflect the multicultural influences in Canadian cuisine. Whether you're bustling through the city streets or the quaint towns, there's always a vegetarian treat waiting to be discovered. Here are some must-try vegetarian street snacks you can enjoy across Canada.

Cheese delight Poutine with a twist Poutine is a classic Canadian dish made with fries, cheese curds, and gravy. However, for vegetarians, there are delicious variations that replace the traditional gravy with mushroom or vegetable-based sauces. They maintain the rich flavor while making it vegetarian-friendly. Often topped with additional ingredients like caramelized onions or sauteed mushrooms, this twist on poutine is both satisfying and flavorsome.

Spicy snack Veggie samosas on the go Samosas have emerged as a popular street snack in Canada, thanks to their crispy outside and delicious filling. The vegetarian version generally comprises potatoes, peas, and spices stuffed inside a flaky pastry shell. These samosas are usually accompanied by tangy tamarind chutney or mint sauce for an extra burst of flavor. Commonly available at food trucks and markets throughout the country, veggie samosas make for a quick and delicious snack.

Smoky flavor Grilled corn cob treats Grilled corn on the cob is yet another favorite for street food lovers in Canada. The corn is roasted over an open flame until it develops smoky flavor and slightly charred look. It's often seasoned with butter (or vegan alternatives), lime juice, chili powder, or other spices to amp up its flavor even more. This easy-to-make delicious snack is ideal for outdoor festivals or leisurely walks around local markets.