5 amazing places to try underwater hiking 

Underwater hiking is a unique way to discover the hidden wonders of the ocean. The activity combines elements of snorkeling and scuba diving, letting adventurers walk along the seabed while closely observing marine life. With special gear, enthusiasts can enjoy the tranquility and beauty of underwater landscapes. Here are five amazing spots around the world where underwater hiking offers an unforgettable adventure to ocean explorers.

Sculpture Park Molinere Underwater Sculpture Park Located in Grenada, Molinere Underwater Sculpture Park is an interesting site with over 65 sculptures submerged in shallow waters. The artworks act as artificial reefs, attracting diverse marine life and providing a unique visual experience for hikers. Suitable for both beginners and experienced divers, the park is an ideal spot for anyone looking to combine art with nature.

Silfra Fissure Silfra Fissure in Iceland The Silfra Fissure lies between two tectonic plates in Iceland's Thingvellir National Park. Famous for its crystal-clear waters, with visibility exceeding 100 meters, this site is a hiker's dream where one can venture into geological formations created by shifting plates. The water temperature hovers around two degrees celsius all year, so you'd need to be properly thermally protected to enjoy this breathtaking hike.

Green Lake Green lake in Austria Green Lake turns into an underwater paradise every spring when snowmelt floods the region, drowning trails and trees underneath emerald-green water. Situated at the foot of Hochschwab Mountains in Austria, this temporary wonder creates a surreal sight. It is ideal for underwater hiking lovers who want to walk on submerged paths amidst alpine scenery.

Chankanaab Park Cozumel's Chankanaab National Park Cozumel's Chankanaab National Park presents a lively underwater world filled with vivid coral reefs and various marine species. The park also conducts guided tours to help hikers easily walk through these captivating places while educating them about local conservation efforts. With warm waters throughout the year and perfect visibility conditions, it continues to be one of Mexico's best spots for aquatic adventures.