Try these delicious oatmeal recipes today

Oatmeal is such a versatile, nutritious option that you can enjoy it any time of the day. Loaded with fiber, vitamins, and minerals, it makes for a healthy start to your morning or a fulfilling snack in the afternoon. Be it sweet or savory, oatmeal can be modified to suit your taste buds. Here are five wholesome oatmeal recipes you can try out for breakfast, lunch, or even dinner!

Sweet start Classic cinnamon and apple oatmeal This classic combo marries the warmth of cinnamon with the natural sweetness of apples. Just cook rolled oats in water or milk till creamy. Add diced apples and a sprinkle of cinnamon on top while cooking to infuse flavor. For added sweetness, drizzle honey or maple syrup on top before serving. This recipe is ideal for those who love a comforting bowl of oatmeal in the morning.

Savory twist Savory spinach and tomato oatmeal For the savory lovers, this spinach and tomato oatmeal is a delightful twist. Cook oats in vegetable broth instead of water to make it tastier. Add fresh spinach leaves and chopped tomatoes to it while it cooks. Season with salt, pepper, and herbs like basil or oregano to make it tastier. This makes a great lunch option when you want something hearty yet healthy.

Nutty flavor Peanut butter banana oatmeal delight Combine creamy peanut butter with ripe bananas for an indulgent yet nutritious treat. Prepare your oats as usual using milk or water. Then stir in sliced bananas along with one tablespoon of peanut butter per serving while still warm. This ensures everything melts together nicely into one deliciously gooey mixture! Top off each bowl by sprinkling crushed nuts if desired. It's a perfect anytime snack!

Refreshing choice Berry burst overnight oats Overnight oats are so convenient because they take no cooking time at all. Just mix equal parts rolled oats and yogurt (or plant-based alternative) with some chia seeds into a jar/bowl. Add mixed berries (strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, etc.), cover, refrigerate overnight, letting flavors meld together beautifully. You have a refreshing breakfast ready to go the next day morning without the hassle of prep involved beforehand, making it perfect for busy schedules alike.