Love taro? You'll enjoy these recipes
What's the story
Celebrated for its versatility and nutritional benefits, taro, a starchy root vegetable, has been a staple in many cultures around the world.
Today, we will explore five delightful taro dishes that showcase its unique texture and flavor.
From savory to sweet, these dishes highlight the adaptability of taro in various culinary traditions.
Whether you are familiar with taro or new to it, these dishes offer an exciting way to experience this humble root.
Creamy blend
Taro coconut soup
If you are looking for a comforting dish, look no further than taro coconut soup.
The soup combines the earthiness of taro with rich coconut milk. It is generally seasoned with ginger and garlic for a warm, aromatic experience.
You can enjoy it as an appetizer or a light meal on its own. The creamy texture makes it a popular choice for exotic comfort food.
Crispy delight
Taro fries
Taro fries make for an interesting substitute to potato fries.
Sliced into thin strips and fried till golden brown, they are crispy on the outside and tender on the inside.
You can season these fries with salt or spices like paprika for an extra kick.
Taro fries are mostly consumed as a snack or side dish, offering a satisfying crunch with different dips.
Sweet treat
Taro cake
Taro cake, a celebrated dessert in many Asian cuisines, is known for its subtle sweetness and soft texture.
Made by steaming grated taro with rice flour and sugar, this cake is often enjoyed during festivals.
Its purple hue adds to the visual appeal.
This cake is a perfect choice for those preferring less sugary options.
Smooth texture
Mashed taro
Mashed taro makes for an excellent side dish, just like mashed potatoes but with more fiber.
Boiled until soft, and then mashed with butter or coconut oil, it gives a smooth consistency which goes perfectly with main courses such as grilled vegetables or tofu steaks, without overpowering flavors in them.