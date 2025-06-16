5 easy bread recipes (without yeast!) you'll love
What's the story
Baking bread minus yeast can be a fulfilling experience, presenting you with a range of flavors and textures.
Be it that you're out of yeast or just experimenting with new baking techniques, these recipes are delicious alternatives.
From quick breads to flatbreads, every single recipe is easy to follow and calls for minimal ingredients.
Experience the joy of making homemade bread with these five delightful, yeast-free recipes.
Drive 1
Quick soda bread
Soda bread is a classic choice while baking without yeast. It uses baking soda as a leavening agent, making a dense but tender loaf.
The preparation includes mixing flour, salt, baking soda, and buttermilk until just combined.
This bread goes well with soups or can be relished on its own with butter.
The simplicity of this recipe makes it an ideal choice for beginners.
Drive 2
Fluffy banana bread
Banana bread is another sweet treat that doesn't need yeast to rise.
Overripe bananas provide the natural sweetness and moisture to the batter.
Just mix together mashed bananas with flour, sugar, baking powder, and milk for a soft loaf that can be enjoyed for breakfast or dessert.
You can even add nuts or chocolate chips to improve the flavor further.
Drive 3
Savory cornbread
Cornbread is your savory alternative to traditional loaves without the need for yeast.
Prepared using cornmeal and flour mixed with milk and oil, it has a crumbly texture.
It's perfect with a side of chili or stews.
To give them extra flavor, consider adding cheese or jalapenos to the batter before baking.
Drive 4
Simple flatbread
Flatbreads are versatile options that don't need rising time like yeasted doughs.
Mix flour with water and salt until smooth; then roll out thin rounds ready for cooking on hot griddles until golden brown spots appear on both sides—perfect as wraps or served alongside dips such as hummus.
Drive 5
Rustic Irish brown bread
Irish brown bread uses whole wheat flour and oats for a hearty texture, and buttermilk instead of yeast-based starters—yielding dense but flavorful slices that can be enjoyed either toasted at breakfast time with dollops of jam spreads or with savory dishes during meals throughout day-to-day life activities alike.