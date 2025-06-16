What's the story

Baking bread minus yeast can be a fulfilling experience, presenting you with a range of flavors and textures.

Be it that you're out of yeast or just experimenting with new baking techniques, these recipes are delicious alternatives.

From quick breads to flatbreads, every single recipe is easy to follow and calls for minimal ingredients.

Experience the joy of making homemade bread with these five delightful, yeast-free recipes.