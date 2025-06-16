What's the story

Chickpea pasta is healthy and delicious substitute to traditional wheat pasta.

Prepared out of chickpea flour, it is packed with protein and fiber, making it an ideal option for health-conscious people.

This homemade recipe is easy to make and can be flavored with your favorite herbs and spices.

Be it gluten-free or just an adventurous food lover, chickpea pasta can be a delightful twist to a classic dish!