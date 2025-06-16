Try this easy homemade chickpea pasta recipe
What's the story
Chickpea pasta is healthy and delicious substitute to traditional wheat pasta.
Prepared out of chickpea flour, it is packed with protein and fiber, making it an ideal option for health-conscious people.
This homemade recipe is easy to make and can be flavored with your favorite herbs and spices.
Be it gluten-free or just an adventurous food lover, chickpea pasta can be a delightful twist to a classic dish!
Essentials
Ingredients you will need
To prepare chickpea pasta at home, you'll require chickpea flour, water, olive oil, and salt. The basic ingredients create the base of the dough.
Chickpea flour is available in most grocery stores or can be prepared by grinding dried chickpeas into a fine powder.
The olive oil adds moisture and flavor to the dough, and salt makes it tastier.
Process
Step-by-step preparation
Start by mixing two cups of chickpea flour with one cup of water in a bowl until smooth.
Add one tablespoon of olive oil and one teaspoon of salt into the mixture.
Knead the dough on a floured surface until it becomes elastic and smooth.
Let it rest for about thirty minutes before rolling it out thinly using a rolling pin or pasta machine.
Cooking tips
Cooking your pasta perfectly
Once your pasta is rolled out, cut it into desired shapes (fettuccine, spaghetti, whatever you fancy) with a sharp knife or pasta cutter.
Boil water in a large pot with some salt added for flavoring.
Cook the pasta for three to five minutes until tender but firm to bite (al dente). Drain immediately after cooking.
Serving ideas
Serving suggestions
Chickpea pasta also goes well with sauces such as tomato basil sauce or pesto sauce since its mildly nutty flavor profile complements the flavors perfectly without overpowering them.
You can even add sauteed vegetables like bell peppers or zucchini and fresh herbs like parsley or basil leaves before serving hot.