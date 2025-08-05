Stiff wrist? These exercises may help

From typing to playing a musical instrument, improving your wrist dexterity and motor skills can greatly benefit your daily activities. Regular wrist exercises can help strengthen your muscles, improve flexibility, and enhance your coordination. These are easy to do and require minimal equipment, making them accessible for anyone looking to improve their hand functionality. Here are five effective wrist exercises that can help improve your motor skills and dexterity.

Flexor stretch Wrist flexor stretch The wrist flexor stretch improves flexibility in the muscles on the underside of your forearm. For this exercise, extend one arm straight out, palm facing up. Using the other hand, gently pull back on the fingers until you feel a stretch along the forearm. Hold for about 15 seconds before switching arms. This stretch reduces tension and increases range of motion.

Extensor stretch Wrist extensor stretch This exercise focuses on the muscles at the top of your forearm, ensuring that you strengthen muscles evenly around the wrist joint. Extend one arm out with the palm facing down, and press gently down on the back of your hand with your opposite hand until you feel a stretch along the top of the forearm. Hold for 15 seconds before repeating on the other hand.

Rotations Wrist rotations Wrist rotations are perfect for improving mobility and coordination in both wrists at the same time. Begin by extending both hands in front of you with closed fists. Gradually rotate both wrists clockwise 10 times, then switch direction and rotate them counterclockwise another 10 times. This exercise encourages fluid movement and prevents stiffness.

Grip strengthening Grip strengthening exercise Improving grip strength is essential for precise tasks. For this exercise, use a soft ball or stress ball. Squeeze it tightly with all fingers together, hold for five seconds, and then release slowly. Repeat the process 10 times per hand on a daily basis to build endurance in gripping actions.