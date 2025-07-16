Love plantain chips? Try these variations today

Plantain chips are a delicious snack loved in several cultures around the world. Crunchy and savory, these chips make for a delicious alternative to regular potato chips. With different regions giving their own spin to the snack, plantain chips are available in a range of flavors reflecting local tastes and ingredients. Here are five must-try plantain chip variations from around the world that celebrate culinary diversity.

Caribbean twist Spicy Caribbean delight In Caribbean, plantain chips are usually sprinkled with a mixture of spices like chili powder, garlic, and paprika. This spicy version provides a bold flavor that's both fiery and aromatic. Using local spices gives these chips an authentic taste that is characteristic of Caribbean cuisine. They are generally savored as a snack or side dish with meals.

Sweet treats Sweet cinnamon plantains You can also find a sweet variation in some Latin American countries where plantain chips are dusted with cinnamon and sugar. This combination gives a sweet and slightly spicy flavor to the chips, which is perfect for those who love sugary snacks. The natural sweetness of ripe plantains goes perfectly with the added cinnamon. It's perfect for dessert lovers looking for something different.

Indian spice mix Savory Indian masala chips In India, masala-flavored plantain chips add an exciting twist with their rich blend of spices such as turmeric, cumin, coriander, and red chili powder. These savory snacks deliver an explosion of flavors typical in Indian cuisine while retaining the crispiness one expects from well-made chips. They make perfect accompaniments to tea or coffee breaks.