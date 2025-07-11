Kiwi at night: A sweet secret for better sleep
What's the story
Kiwi, a small fruit with a bright green inside, is drawing interest as a potential sleep aid. Famous for its high vitamin C content and unique taste, kiwi could do more than just nourish your body. Recent research indicates that eating kiwi before sleep may improve sleep quality and duration. Here's how this humble fruit could be the secret to a good night's sleep.
Nutrient powerhouse
Rich in sleep-enhancing nutrients
Kiwi is rich in important nutrients such as vitamin C, vitamin K, and folate. These nutrients are important for our overall health and well-being. Vitamin C has antioxidant properties, which help reduce oxidative stress—a factor that can impact sleep quality. Further, the presence of serotonin in kiwi may help improve sleep patterns by regulating the body's internal clock.
Guilt-free indulgence
Low calorie yet satisfying snack
For people who are conscious about calories, kiwi makes an ideal low-calorie option without making you feel unsatisfied. With just about 42 calories per fruit, you can enjoy a sweet yet healthy alternative to high-calorie snacks usually eaten at night. Its natural sugars can satisfy sweet cravings while keeping calorie consumption in check.
Sleep aid potential
Potential role in sleep disorders
Emerging research suggests that kiwi could serve as a boon for those suffering from sleep disorders like insomnia. According to a study, people who ate two kiwis an hour before going to bed witnessed significant improvements in terms of sleep onset and duration in a span of four weeks. Although more research is required to universalize these findings, the initial results are promising.
Simple integration
Easy addition to nighttime routine
Incorporating kiwi into your nightly routine is also simple and convenient. Whether eaten alone, or added to yogurt or smoothies, it requires minimal preparation time—making it an easy addition even on busy nights. Its portability also allows for flexibility when traveling or maintaining consistent habits away from home.