Flaxseed breakfast bowls you need to try
What's the story
If you are looking for a sustainable energy boost in your morning meal, flaxseed breakfast bowls are your best bet.
Not only are they rich in fiber and omega-3 fatty acids, but they are also super-easy to customize and are great for your digestion and heart health.
Plus, they are super-easy to prepare, making them an ideal nutritious choice for your mornings.
Health boost
Nutritional benefits of flaxseeds
Flaxseeds are packed with essential nutrients such as fiber, protein, and omega-3 fatty acids.
Just one tablespoon of flaxseeds can provide around two grams of fiber, which promotes digestion and keeps you feeling full.
The omega-3 fatty acids in flaxseeds promote heart health due to their anti-inflammatory properties and ability to reduce cholesterol levels.
They also offer plant-based protein for muscle repair and growth.
Quick start
Easy preparation tips
Preparing a flaxseed breakfast bowl is simple and takes no time at all.
Begin by grinding whole flaxseeds to maximize nutrient absorption; one tablespoon usually does the trick per serving.
Mix the ground seeds with yogurt or plant-based milk of your choice for a creamy base.
Top with fruits such as bananas or berries for natural sweetness, and nuts or seeds for crunch.
Personal touch
Customizing your bowl
Customizing your flaxseed breakfast bowl makes it more personal and can help fulfill dietary restrictions.
Add chia seeds or nut butter for an extra protein boost. Top it with goji berries or cacao nibs for extra antioxidants.
Sweeten it naturally with honey or maple syrup if you want.
Freshness tips
Storing flaxseeds properly
To keep flaxseeds fresh and avoid them going rancid, store them in an airtight container in the refrigerator or freezer.
Whole seeds last longer than ground ones, but grinding them right before use retains the most nutrients.
Also, regularly check for any off smells as a sign that they may have spoiled.