Why you need floral aromatherapy (and how to use it)

Floral aromatherapy is a simple way to boost your mood and well-being. It uses the natural scents of flowers to affect your mind and body. By adding floral aromas to your daily routine, you can experience relaxation, stress relief, and an overall sense of calm. Here are five practical ways to incorporate floral aromatherapy into your life for a happier you.

Tip 1 Use essential oils in diffusers Essential oils from flowers like lavender, rose, or jasmine can be used in diffusers. This method disperses the aroma throughout a room, creating an inviting and soothing environment. Just add a few drops of essential oil into the diffuser with water as per the manufacturer's instructions. The gentle mist fills the air with fragrance, making it ideal for relaxation or focus.

Tip 2 Create floral scented baths Adding essential oils to your bath can turn it into a calming retreat. Choose oils like chamomile or ylang-ylang for their soothing properties. Add three to five drops of oil directly into warm bathwater and swirl it around before entering the tub. The heat from the water helps release the scent, providing an immersive aromatherapy experience that relaxes muscles and eases tension.

Advertisement

Tip 3 Incorporate floral sprays at home Floral sprays are another easy way to enjoy aromatherapy benefits at home. Mix distilled water with essential oils in a spray bottle for a homemade room mist or linen spray. Lightly mist around your living space or on bedding before sleep for an uplifting atmosphere that promotes restful nights.

Advertisement

Tip 4 Use floral sachets in drawers Floral sachets filled with dried flowers, such as lavender or rose petals, can be placed in drawers and closets. They keep clothes smelling fresh while also providing subtle aromatherapy benefits every time you open them up. Simply fill small fabric pouches with dried flowers and place them wherever you want a gentle fragrance boost.