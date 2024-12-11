Summarize Simplifying... In short Jade plants thrive in bright, indirect light and need less watering than most houseplants, with a good draining soil mix to avoid root rot.

10:34 am Dec 11, 2024

What's the story Jade plants, with their thick stems and shiny green leaves, are indoor favorites because they're easy to care for. While they're great for beginners and enthusiasts alike, these succulents do need some TLC to thrive. This article shares five tips for keeping your jade plant happy and healthy, so it can be a beautiful addition to any space.

Lighting

Optimal lighting conditions

Jade plants love bright, indirect light! Aim for four to six hours each day. Direct sunlight will burn their leaves, but not enough light makes them leggy and weak. A south-facing window is perfect because it provides a good balance of light throughout the year. No sun at home? Use a grow light to supplement.

Watering

Proper watering technique

The most common mistake with jade plants is overwatering. These succulents hold water in their leaves and need less watering than most houseplants. Let the soil dry out completely between waterings. During the growing season (spring and summer), water every two to three weeks. In winter, water once a month or when the soil is dry.

Soil

Suitable soil mix

Good drainage is key for jade plants to avoid root rot from too much moisture. Use a well-draining potting mix specifically for cacti and succulents, or create your own by combining regular potting soil with perlite or sand in a two-to-one ratio. Make sure the pot has sufficient drainage holes at the bottom to let any excess water out.

Fertilizer

Fertilizing schedule

Although jade plants aren't particularly demanding when it comes to feeding, they do appreciate a little extra nourishment during their active growth phase in the warmer months of spring and summer. Just use a balanced water-soluble fertilizer (but at half strength) once a month, and only during this period; too much fertilizer can actually damage the plant rather than helping it.

Temperature

Temperature and humidity control

Jade plants thrive best in room temperatures ranging from 18 degrees Celsius to 24 degrees Celsius during the day, and slightly cooler at night. Avoid exposing them to temperatures below 10 degrees Celsius, as cold drafts can be extremely detrimental. Maintaining steady temperatures within this range encourages healthy growth cycles throughout their lifecycle, without compromising their overall well-being.