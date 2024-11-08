Summarize Simplifying... In short Orchids thrive in 40%-70% humidity, a level hard to maintain in most homes.

A solution is a humidity tray, wider than the pot, filled with distilled or rainwater to create a moist micro-environment.

Monitor with a hygrometer and adjust water levels according to seasonal changes, more in dry winters and less in humid summers, to keep your orchid healthy and blooming. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Refer to this guide

Fostering exotic orchids in humidity trays at home

By Anujj Trehaan 01:30 pm Nov 08, 202401:30 pm

What's the story Cultivating exotic orchids at home, particularly with humidity trays, is a rewarding experience. These beautiful blooms thrive in conditions that mimic their native tropical habitats, which can be difficult to recreate indoors. However, with the right knowledge and tools, you can create the perfect environment for your orchids to flourish. This article provides valuable insights on how to successfully care for exotic orchids using humidity trays.

Humidity

Understanding humidity needs

Orchids require humidity levels ranging from 40% to 70%. Most residential environments, especially those with central heating or air conditioning, provide significantly drier air. A humidity tray can help raise moisture levels without the risk of overwatering. Simply fill a tray with water and position the orchid pot above (not in) the water to create a more humid micro-environment around your plant.

Selection

Choosing the right tray

There are many options available on the market, ranging from plastic to ceramic and even metal. Choosing the right one for your orchid involves considering the size of your plant and its pot. Ideally, it should be wider than the pot's base, allowing the evaporated water to envelop the plant. Trays with raised ridges are a good choice as they elevate the pot above the water, preventing root rot.

Watering

Water quality matters

The type of water you use in your humidity tray can significantly impact your orchid's health. Tap water often contains chlorine and other chemicals, which can harm delicate roots. Using distilled or rainwater eliminates this risk, fostering healthier growth. Remember to change the water regularly to prevent stagnation and bacterial growth.

Adjustment

Monitoring and adjusting humidity levels

Monitoring humidity levels around your orchid is crucial for its health. A basic hygrometer positioned close to your plant can accurately keep track of these levels. If humidity is consistently low or high, you can make adjustments by adding more water to raise it, or let the tray dry out a bit before refilling it to reduce moisture levels.

Seasons

Seasonal considerations

Orchids' needs fluctuate with the seasons; in winter when heaters are running, the air gets drier so you might need to refill your humidity tray more frequently to compensate. On the other hand, super humid summer might mean dialing back on tray refills to avoid creating a fungal breeding ground on leaves or roots.