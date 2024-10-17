Raising vibrant marigolds in window boxes
Growing marigolds in window boxes is a simple and beautiful way to add a pop of color to the outside of your home. These hardy flowers require little care, making them ideal for gardeners of all experience levels. Our guide will walk you through the process of growing gorgeous marigolds right outside your window, effortlessly elevating the look of your home.
Selecting the right variety
There are many types of marigolds, each with its own size, color, and growth habit. If you are planning for window boxes, then dwarf and French marigolds are the best options. They are small and bushy with lots of flowers, making them perfect for the small space of a window box. They usually grow six to 12 inches tall.
Preparing your window box
Before you get planting, make sure your window box has plenty of drainage holes to keep plants from getting waterlogged. Fill it up with a good-quality potting mix that drains easily but holds onto moisture. Stir in some slow-release fertilizer to give your plants a steady supply of nutrients. This will help them grow strong and produce lots of beautiful flowers.
Planting your marigolds
Sow marigold seeds or transplant seedlings into your window box once the danger of frost is over. Space them at least eight inches apart to allow for ample growth and proper air circulation. If sowing seeds, lightly cover them with soil and maintain consistent soil moisture. This care fosters germination, which typically occurs within five to seven days.
Caring for your marigolds
Although marigolds are pretty low-maintenance, they do need some basic care to look their best. Watering: You should water them when the top inch of soil feels dry. Depending on the weather, this is usually once every few days. Deadheading: Removing spent blooms (deadheading) encourages new flowers to grow. This can keep them blooming well into the fall season.
Maximizing blooms
To keep your marigold flowers blooming brightly all season, place your window box in a location that receives a minimum of six hours of direct sunlight daily. And, a crucial tip: Fertilize every four weeks with a water-soluble fertilizer to boost flower production. This helps replace key nutrients that may get washed away with regular watering, ensuring a steady and plentiful bloom.