Fix it yourself: 5 easy home repair tips
In most African homes, maintaining and repairing household items can be challenging due to fewer resources. But with a little bit of creativity and resourcefulness, everyday problems can easily be solved affordably. In this article, we take a look at practical solutions for common home repair problems that don't require a lot of money to fix.
Faucet repair
Fixing leaky faucets easily
Leaky faucets are a common issue in many households. To fix this problem without hiring a plumber, start by turning off the water supply to the faucet. Remove the handle using a screwdriver and replace any worn-out washers or seals with new ones readily available at local hardware stores. Reassemble the faucet carefully to ensure it's tightly sealed.
Wall repair
Repairing cracked walls on a budget
Though cracked walls look ugly, they are quite simple to fix without spending much. Start by cleaning out the loose debris from the crack with the help of a brush or vacuum cleaner. Fill the crack with equal parts cement and sand mix, which is cheap and works like a charm. Smoothen the surface with the trowel or flat tool and let it dry completely before painting it over, if you want.
Drain cleaning
Unclogging drains using simple methods
Clogged drains are another common household problem that you can fix without calling a plumber. Just pour boiling hot water down the drain followed by half a cup of baking soda and one cup of vinegar. Let it sit for fifteen minutes before flushing it with more boiling water. The method is cheap and uses readily available ingredients in most kitchens.
Furniture restoration
Restoring wooden furniture affordably
Restoring wooden furniture needn't be expensive or complicated. Start with cleaning the surface thoroughly with a mild soap and water solution to remove dirt and grime that may have built up over the years. For scratches or minor damages on wood surfaces, apply some coconut oil with a soft cloth; this restores shine while minimizing visible imperfections without any added expense, beyond what you already have at home.
Roof leak fix
Patching roof leaks without breaking bank
Roof leaks can get really bad if ignored, but the good news is you don't have to spend a fortune on repairs to fix them! Locate the source of the leak first and then cover it up with tarpaulin sheets tightly around the area. This can serve as a temporary fix until a permanent one becomes possible down the line.