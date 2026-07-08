Garba has its roots in ancient Gujarat

Garba: 4 things to know about Gujarat's famous dance

By Vinita Jain 01:25 pm Jul 08, 202601:25 pm

What's the story

Garba is a traditional dance form from Gujarat, India, which is performed in a circular formation. It is characterized by rhythmic clapping and footwork, and is usually performed during the nine nights of Navratri. The dance is a celebration of life and community, bringing people together in joyful expression. Garba has cultural significance, symbolizing unity and devotion, while also being a vibrant display of Gujarati heritage.