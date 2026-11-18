Gardening or walking: Which is better for beating stress?
What's the story
Gardening and walking are two popular activities often recommended for stress relief. Both provide unique benefits that can help calm the mind and reduce anxiety. While gardening allows individuals to connect with nature and engage in a creative process, walking offers a simple way to clear the mind and get some exercise. Here, we explore the stress relief benefits of gardening and walking to help you choose the right activity for you.
#1
The calming effect of gardening
Gardening can be a meditative activity, allowing you to focus on the present moment.
The repetitive tasks involved in gardening, like planting seeds or watering plants, can help you relax.
Studies have shown that spending time in green spaces lowers cortisol levels, a hormone related to stress.
The act of nurturing plants also gives a sense of accomplishment, which can further improve mood.
#2
Walking as a form of meditation
Walking is also a great way to relieve stress, as it allows you to clear your head and get some exercise at the same time.
A brisk walk increases blood circulation and releases endorphins, which are natural mood lifters.
Walking outdoors exposes you to fresh air and sunlight, both of which are known to improve mental health. Plus, the rhythmic nature of walking can be meditative.
#3
Social interaction through gardening
Gardening also provides opportunities for social interaction, which is essential for emotional well-being.
Community gardens bring people together to share knowledge and resources, creating a sense of belonging.
Interacting with fellow gardeners can provide support and encouragement, reducing feelings of isolation or loneliness that often accompany stress.
#4
Physical health benefits of walking
From a physical health perspective, walking regularly lowers blood pressure and improves cardiovascular health.
These benefits indirectly contribute to lower stress levels, as physical health improves overall well-being.
Walking also helps with weight management and improves sleep quality.
These are two factors that significantly affect how stressed or relaxed you feel on a daily basis.