Gardening v/s handcrafting: Which is better for your well-being?
What's the story
Gardening and handcrafting are two popular hobbies that promise mental wellness. Both activities allow you to express yourself, reduce stress, and improve your mood. While gardening involves planting and caring for plants, handcrafting includes making items with your hands, like knitting or pottery. Here, we explore the mental wellness benefits of these hobbies and how they can be incorporated into daily life to promote relaxation and happiness.
#1
Gardening: A green retreat for the mind
Gardening also has a calming effect on the mind.
Being around nature has been proven to reduce stress levels by up to 30%.
The act of planting seeds, watering plants, and watching them grow gives a sense of accomplishment and purpose.
It also encourages mindfulness as you focus on the present moment.
Further, gardening can also be a moderate exercise that releases endorphins, improving mood.
#2
Handcrafting: Crafting calmness
Handcrafting activities like knitting or pottery can be therapeutic.
These activities require concentration and attention to detail, which helps divert the mind from daily stressors.
Studies show that engaging in handcrafts can lower anxiety by as much as 20%.
The repetitive motions involved in these crafts have a meditative effect, promoting relaxation and mental clarity.
#3
Social connections through hobbies
Both gardening and handcrafting provide opportunities for social interaction.
Joining community gardens or craft groups allows individuals to connect with others who share similar interests.
These social connections can combat feelings of loneliness and isolation, contributing positively to mental health.
Engaging with others also provides support systems that enhance emotional well-being.
#4
Incorporating hobbies into daily life
To reap the benefits of gardening or handcrafting for mental wellness, start small.
Dedicate a few minutes each day to these activities. Gradually increase the time as you get comfortable.
This way, you can ensure that these hobbies become a part of your routine without overwhelming yourself.
Consistency is key in reaping long-term benefits from these practices.