What's the story

Teething is a difficult time for Giant Schnauzer puppies and their owners alike.

As these large breed dogs navigate the teething process, the discomfort they feel results in a near-constant desire to chew on anything within reach.

Knowing how to soothe this discomfort is key to ensuring your puppy's wellbeing and preserving your possessions.

This article delves into practical ways to provide relief during this crucial developmental stage.