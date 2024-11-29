Summarize Simplifying... In short To achieve Hollywood-style curls for shoulder-length hair, start by protecting your hair with a heat protectant spray before using a one-inch barrel curling iron.

After curling, let the curls cool, then gently brush them out for a soft, wavy look.

Glamorous Hollywood curls for shoulder-length hair

By Anujj Trehaan 01:39 pm Nov 29, 202401:39 pm

What's the story Classic Hollywood curls are the perfect way to make shoulder-length hair look chic and timeless. This glamorous style, reminiscent of cinema's golden age, adds beautiful volume and sophistication. It's ideal for special occasions or for adding a touch of elegance to your everyday look. In this article, we'll show you five different ways to achieve these iconic curls, using various techniques and tools.

Curling iron

Choosing the right curling tool

The secret to those perfect Hollywood curls is choosing the right curling iron. For shoulder-length hair, a one-inch barrel is perfect. It makes curls tight enough to brush out for that soft, wavy look you see on the red carpet. Remember, when using a curling iron, always curl away from your face on both sides. This gives a natural and more flattering look.

Heat protectant

Prep your hair properly

Before you subject your hair to any heat, make sure you apply a heat protectant spray or serum. This step is key as it not only prevents your hair from heat damage but also helps you get smoother, more durable curls. Spritz the product evenly through damp hair and comb it through before blow-drying. This prep work ensures your hair is in optimal condition for curling.

Soft waves

The brush out technique

After you've curled your whole head with the iron, make sure to let the curls fully cool down before you brush them out gently with a wide-tooth comb or paddle brush. This step is crucial as it separates the tight ringlets into those glamorous, soft waves that scream Hollywood chic. To achieve that extra root lift, lightly tease sections of your hair closer to the scalp.

Hairspray

Setting your curls

To keep your glamorous curls in place all day or night, finish with a light mist of flexible-hold hairspray. Be careful not to overdo it with product as it can weigh down your curls and leave them looking stiff instead of soft and bouncy. A few spritzes from about 12 inches away should do the trick, setting your style while still allowing for some natural movement.

Overnight setting

Night before prep for lasting curls

If you're skipping heat or just want those Hollywood curls to last longer, try setting your hair overnight with foam rollers or flexi rods. Wash and partially dry your hair, apply a light mousse for hold, and wrap small sections around each roller without pulling too tight. Sleeping on them might be tricky, but by morning, you'll have bouncy curls ready to be brushed into glamorous waves.